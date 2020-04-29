The province will introduce a multi-phase plan Thursday to transition into the next chapter of COVID-19.

During the Wednesday’s daily provincial COVID-19 update Premier Dwight Ball said the province will announce plans for implementing slight changes. Premier Ball says the changes will be cautious and evidence based.

THREAD: I know we’ve asked a lot of you and we thank you. Rest assured, every decision we’ve made is solely in the best interest of your health and safety.

As was said yesterday, Dr. Fitzgerald and her team have been working extremely hard on a plan. We support their hard work. — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) April 29, 2020

Health Minister John Haggie said the plan will be based on a public health approach. It will be slow and will require the same level of discipline the province has already shown. It will allow for progress, but also slippage, as there is no vaccine or cure for the novel coronavirus.

Physical distancing will continue to be key, Haggie says.