An update will be provided today at 2:00 p.m. about the multiple road washouts, and and road repairs, on the provinces west coast.

Premier Andrew Furey will be joined by John Hogan, Minister of Justice, Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Andrew Parsons, MHA for Burgeo-La Poile.

The availability will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Current road closures include:

The Trans-Canada Highway, 10 kilometres north of the Doyles intersection is impassable;

The Trans-Canada Highway, 16 kilometres southwest of the Doyles intersection is closed until an assessment can be completed;

St. Andrews Road;

Doyles Station Road; and

Ranger Road.

Additional lane closures include:

Lock Lomond Road, and

Upper Ferry Road.

Crews continue to monitor conditions and infrastructure and are responding as quickly as possible. Water levels remain high in the region.

First responders and members of the public wishing to report urgent highway conditions, or motorists looking for recent road condition information can contact the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure: