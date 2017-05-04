The provincial government is extending HPV vaccinations to boys in Grade 6 starting next September.

Health Minister John Haggie says the province will spend $360,000 to provide the vaccination for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) to all children in Grade 6. With uptake rates of 95 per cent, Newfoundland and Labrador is recognized as a leader in vaccination for children.

The publicly-funded vaccination program administers four vaccines containing six components, to school-aged children, as outlined in the backgrounder below.

Providing the HPV vaccine for boys follows recommendations by Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization. HPV can lead to a variety of cancers and the HPV vaccine can help prevent HPV-related diseases or cancers if received at a young age. Immunization can prevent more than 70 to 84 per cent of certain cancers and 60 to 90 per cent of high risk pre-cancer cervical lesions.