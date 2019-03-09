The Department of Health and Community Services has provided a 30-day termination notice to Moore’s Ambulance service, the government announced Saturday.

As of April 6, Moore’s will no longer be funded to provide ambulance services in the Conception Bay North region. Until then, services will continue as normal and will be provided by Moore’s, Eastern Health and local operators Broughton’s Ambulance service and Young’s Ambulance service.

The department says a plan is in place for when the relationship with Moore’s ends April 6, and promises there will be no disruption in ambulance services. The department is working closely with Eastern Health and local operators Broughton’s Ambulance service and Young’s Ambulance service, to ensure the continued delivery of emergency health services for the region. Area residents should call 911 for emergencies.

Health Minister John Haggie will provide more details Monday morning.

“People in our communities expect reliable and responsive ambulance services,” Haggie said in a statement. “That is why we are taking this action. I want to reassure people living in the area that they will have reliable and responsive services. We have a plan in place. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.”