A First Nation in Saskatchewan has confirmed 751 unmarked graves near a former residential school. The NDP has called for a review of former residential school and orphanage sites in Newfoundland and Labrador. Premier Andrew Furey and Indigenous Affairs Minister Lisa Dempster say talks with Indigenous leaders are continuing. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

Residential Schools Survivors Society 1-800-721-0066

IRS National Crisis Line 1-866-925-4419

Residential School Survivors Help Line: 1-866-925-4419

Indigenous Hope For Wellness Line: 1-855-242-3310

NL Mental Health Crisis Line: 1-709-737-4668