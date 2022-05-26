The provincial government is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for public sector workers and certain private businesses effective June 1.

“These regulations required employees and service providers of certain businesses, facilities and organizations to be fully vaccinated or have an approved medical exemption,” the government said in a news release. “Given the current epidemiology of the province, a decision has been made not to extend them at this time.”

The regulations were developed for those working with vulnerable populations in sectors such as personal care homes, assisted living facilities, home care, charitable organizations providing services to persons in need, private health clinics, private schools, post-secondary institutions, fire departments, ambulance providers, businesses employing regulated health professionals, organizations providing child care services, and organizations providing therapeutic, supportive and residential services to children, youth and families.

The government will also suspend the mandatory vaccination policy for public service employees on June 1. This policy was one of the tools that assisted with continued safety in the workplace, as well as offered additional health protection for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians given the evidence of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the regulations and the mandatory vaccination policy for public services employees will be suspended on June 1, Public Health will continue to monitor the epidemiology of the province and, as with any public health measure, these may be reinstated at any time deemed necessary in the future for the protection of the people of the province.