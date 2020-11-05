Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related, the man who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The second new confirmed case is also a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is also travel-related, as the man returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The two new cases are not related to a previous case in the region. The individuals are not members of the same household, and both men have been self-isolating since arrival.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases to date is 294, and the province has five active cases. To date, 53,851 people have been tested.