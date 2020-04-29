Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The provincial total number of cases in Newfoundland and Labrador remains at 258.

Four people are in hospital, with two in intensive care.

225 people have recovered from the virus, 8,220 have been tested. Three people have died from the COVID-19 virus in Newfoundland and Labrador.