Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to domestic travel.

The second new confirmed case is a man in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is also elated to domestic travel.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 2

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 1

There are no new recoveries and 1,004 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 124,000 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Due to one of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Saturday, March 27 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.