Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health between 60-69 years of age.The case is related to international travel.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new recovery in the Western Health region and 1,011 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 6

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 9

To date, 128,432 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case of a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age reported Friday, April 9, has been determined to be related to travel within Canada. The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

Due to one of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8008 that departed Toronto on Saturday, April 10 and arrived in Deer Lake on Sunday, April 11 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Royal Camp Services in Grand Prairie, Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.