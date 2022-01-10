Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 22nd and 23rd deaths from COVID-19, two men from the Eastern Health region who were 70 years of age and above.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 455 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on January 9. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

As a result of testing capacity being exceeded at the provincial laboratory between December 29, 2021-January 6, 2022 and samples being sent out of the province for testing, an additional 680 cases are being reported today arising from these results.

The breakdown of the 1,135 cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One hundred and seventy-five under 20 years of age;

Three hundred and ninety-four between 20-39 years of age;

One hundred and twenty-eight between 40-49 years of age;

One hundred and thirty-four between 50-59 years of age;

Sixty-four between 60-69 years of age; and

Fifty-one 70 years of age and above.

There are 497 females and 449 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Fifteen under 20 years of age;

Twelve between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Twelve between 50-59 years of age;

Six between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 26 females and 33 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Six under 20 years of age;

Fifteen between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Eight between 50-59 years of age; and

Three between 60-69 years of age.

There are 23 females and 16 males. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Eleven under 20 years of age;

Twenty-one between 20-39 years of age;

Eleven between 40-49 years of age;

Fourteen between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Five 70 years of age and above.

There are 27 females and 37 males. All are under investigation.

There are also 27 cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Three under 20 years of age;

Eleven between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Five between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above

There are 12 females and 15 males. All are under investigation.

There have been 122 new recoveries – 12 in the Eastern Health region, 11 in the Central Health region, 98 in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 3,466 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 5,955 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3,840

Central Health – 552

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1,098

Western Health – 395

Unknown RHA – 70

To date, 433,918 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is now in Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed on January 17, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts.

Isolation for someone who has COVID-19 (tested positive or a close contact with symptoms) and fully vaccinated is reduced from 10 days to 7 days

Isolation for close contacts who do not have symptoms is as follows: Fully vaccinated household contacts who cannot isolate away from the case is reduced from 10 days to 7 days; Unvaccinated household contacts who cannot isolate away from the case is reduced from 24 days to 10 days; Fully vaccinated household contacts who can isolate away from the case and non-household contacts is reduced from 7 days to 5 days; and Unvaccinated household contacts who can isolate away from the case and non-household contacts is reduced 14 days to 10 days.

Household contacts should be tested 72 hours after the person in their household started having symptoms or, if no symptoms, 72 hours after they had their COVID-19 test.

Non-household contacts should be tested 72 hours after they last had contact with the person who has COVID-19.

These changes apply to all current cases and close contacts who are in isolation. Anyone who is in isolation longer than the new requirements can leave isolation if they have a negative test result.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

Anyone testing positive on a rapid test should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They no longer need PCR testing to confirm. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

PCR tests are still recommended for anyone that is a close contact and does not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19.