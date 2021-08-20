Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There are no new recoveries in the province and 1,430 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are currently 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 13

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

To date, 267,158 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The ongoing investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, has identified four confirmed cases to date. The source of the cluster has been determined to be travel-related. Contact tracing by public health officials is nearing completion. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.