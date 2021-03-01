Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, plus a false positive from a case last month.

Following more recoveries, there are now 236 active cases in the province. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, reminded everyone to avoid non-essential travel, especially on the Avalon Peninsula.

The Avalon remains at Alert Level 5, while the rest of the province is at Alert Level 4. The alert levels will be reassessed March 12.

The two new positive cases, both males, are under 20 years of age. They are contacts of a previous known case. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

The regional breakdown of the 236 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 232

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 2

There have been 27 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 743 people have recovered. There are 11 people in hospital. Of these patients, six are in intensive care.

To date, 112,932 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The department is advising the public that a positive case of COVID-19 reported on Monday, February 22, 2021, has since been determined to be false. This means the individual does not have COVID-19. It is no longer included in the total number of confimed cases in the province.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Canadian Natural Resources Kirby oil sands site in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must complete the full 14-day self-isolation period.