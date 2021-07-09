Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

But there are two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the ship anchored in Conception Bay. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases to 14 crew members. The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health. Testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. All are isolating and there is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

There have been no new recoveries in the province and 1,375 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 16 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 162,451 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.