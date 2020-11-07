Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from Europe.

The second new confirmed case is also a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from the United States.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s on (Thursday, November 5) to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing. Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution and because of the second case announced today.

These two new cases are not linked and are not members of the same household.

Both individuals have been self-isolating since arrival. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also advising rotational workers about two identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta. Outbreaks have been declared at the Canadian Natural Resources Albian Oil Sands site and the Imperial Oil Kearl Lake Wapasu Oil Sands site. The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work on the project.

Rotational workers from these two sites who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate away from household members and call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work outside Atlantic Canada in another Canadian province or territory that went into effect (Wednesday, September 9) do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.