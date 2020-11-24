Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is completed.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region over 70 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case.

This case is connected to the recent cluster in Grand Bank. The individual is not a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is completed.

While these two cases are both in the Eastern Health region, they are not connected to each other.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the LNG Canada project site in Kitimat, British Columbia. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work on the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here .

Rotational workers with the project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Wednesday, September 9 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that are going into effect tomorrow (Wednesday, November 25) will also not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.