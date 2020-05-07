Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Both new cases are in the Eastern Health region.

That bring the provincial total number of cases to 261. The number of recovered cases has reached 244, which means there are 14 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus, and two are in intensive care.

Breakdown of cases per region:

Eastern Health region: 243

Central Health region: 8

Western Health region: 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health region: 6