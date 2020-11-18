Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region over 70 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of the first case announced yesterday Tuesday, November 17.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The individual self-isolated as per the protocol for rotational workers. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing an update on the source of the infection for yesterday’s case. The source of the infection is travel-related. The case from yesterday is a close contact of the second case announced today. They are members of the same household.

The province has nine active cases. One person is in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and ninety-four people have recovered.

To date, 57,510 people have been tested.