Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, both of which are in the Eastern Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is finished.

The second new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is finished.

Public Health is providing an update on one of the cases reported yesterday Sunday, December 27. The investigation is finished. The source of the infection is travel. The individual had returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta at the TC Energy Cold Lake oil sands site. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers from this site who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Wednesday, November 25 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 19 active cases of COVID-19. There have been four recoveries in the Eastern Health region since yesterday meaning 363 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 71,804 people have been tested.