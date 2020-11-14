Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from the United States. The individual has been self-isolating since arrival. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is complete. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from Ontario. The individual has been self-isolating since arrival. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is complete. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new case is a close contact of the case reported by the department yesterday (Friday, November 13). She is a member of the same household.

The department is advising the public about an error related to the reporting of yesterday’s case. There was an inadvertent reference to Central Health, instead of Western Health, as the region where yesterday’s case was located in the notification provided to the department by Western Health. Upon realizing the error, Western Health immediately notified the department.

This means that the public advisory issued yesterday should have referenced a case in Western Health, not Central Health. The other details on yesterday’s case are accurate.

The department is reassuring the public that there was no delay in the contact tracing process or any negative impact on the individual as a result of the error. All close contacts have been notified.

The province has eight active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and eighty-nine people have recovered from the virus. To date, 56,476 people have been tested.