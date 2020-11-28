Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case. The individual is a member of the same household.

This case is connected to the recent cluster in Grand Bank. The individual is not a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from the United States.

Because of this case and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s arriving on Wednesday, November 25 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

The Department of Health and Community Services is providing an update on the three cases announced yesterday Friday, November 27. The investigation into the source of the infection for those three cases is finished. All three cases are travel-related.

One case is an individual who came to the province from Europe, while the second case is an individual who came to the province from Asia. While both of these cases were in the Eastern Health region, they are not connected to each other.

The other case from yesterday is an individual who was a close contact of a traveller who returned from work in British Columbia. While this case was in the Western Health region, it is not associated with the recent cluster in Deer Lake.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also advising rotational workers about three identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta. There are outbreaks at the Cenovus Energy Foster Creek oil sands project, the Cenovus Energy Christina Lake oil sands project and the Syncrude Canada Aurora mine site.

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with these projects. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect on Wednesday, November 25 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 32 active cases of COVID-19.

There has been a recovery in the Western Health region. This means 297 people have recovered from COVID-19. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 61,832 people have been tested.

Public Health is reminding people to strictly adhere to the orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

People must remain vigilant and follow all Public Health measures to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the spread of COVID-19.