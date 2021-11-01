The province reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, but Public Health was not able to provide full information because of the IT outage.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age.

The case is a female and is a contact of a previously known case.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age.

The case is a male and is related to travel within Canada.

As of Saturday, October 30, there have been 10 new recoveries, six in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,880 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 79

Central Health – 10

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Marystown area in the Eastern Health region announced Friday, October 22, is ongoing. To date, there have been 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The identified cases are isolating and Eastern Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation. Anyone who is identified as a close contact of a case will be contacted by public health and given instructions specific to their vaccination status.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

Currently, the online self-assessment and testing referral app is not functioning. We ask anyone meeting the following criteria to call 811 for testing: