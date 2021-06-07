Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Central Health region. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There are no new recoveries and 1,274 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 70 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 70 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 9

Central Health – 24

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 37

To date, 150,792 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 30 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are two presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region remains under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 27, Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5 in the Western Health region remain under investigation. The investigation into the case reported Thursday, May 20 Central Health region has concluded. Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date. This is called a non-epidemiologically linked case and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19. This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual did not seek testing.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health and Central Health regions. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.