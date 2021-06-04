Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case. This case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

There are 12 new recoveries, ten in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,252 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 80 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 80 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 12

Central Health – 34

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 34

To date, 149,322 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 25 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are two presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported on Wednesday, June 2 in the Western Health region has been confirmed to be a contact of a previous case. The case is not related to the cluster in the Western Health region.

The cases reported Thursday, May 27 and Thursday, June 3 in the Western Health region remain under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

The department has been receiving questions about self-isolation for rotational workers returning from Baffinland, Nunavut. All rotational workers returning to the province from an outbreak site must self-isolate away from household members for 14 days and arrange COVID-19 testing. This includes all rotational workers, including those from the Mary River Mine Operation by Baffinland, Nunavut, who may be returning by air charter. Rotational workers from outbreak sites cannot avail of modified self-isolation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health and Central Health regions. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan. The plan, Together. Again., provides Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with an overview of the phased approach that will be taken as the province starts to lift long-term public health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.