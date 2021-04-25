Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s case in the Eastern Health region and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8016 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Monday, April 19 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Because of today’s case in the Central Health region and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the MV Atlantic Vision that departed North Sydney on Wednesday, April 21 at 11:45 p.m. and arrived in Port aux Basques on Thursday, April 22 at 7:15 a.m. to arrange COVID-19 testing.

To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

There are no new recoveries and 1,023 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 25 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 17

Central Health – 2

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 6

To date, 131,639 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.