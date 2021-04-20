Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new recoveries and 1,011 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 11

To date, 130,088 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of one of today’s cases, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8018 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Sunday, April 18 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.