Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One confirmed case is a woman in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. This case is a close contact of a previous case.

The other confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Africa. He has been self-isolating since arrival.

As a result of the new case in the Eastern Health region, the department is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John’s on Wednesday, Oct. 7, to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Contact tracing by Public Health on both cases is underway. Everyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 279. There are currently 6 active cases.

Two hundred and sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus. To date, 46,056 people have been tested.