Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, a man and a woman in the Central Health region.

The province also had eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case is a female and is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Two between 40-49 years of age.

The cases are females and are contacts of previous known cases.

In the Western Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age; and

Four between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and three males. One case is related to travel within Canada, three cases are contacts of previous known cases and one case is under investigation.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its fourteenth and fifteenth deaths from COVID-19. There is one male from the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age and one female in the Central Health region 70 years of age and older. The department is sending its condolences to the families of these individuals and asks everyone to respect these families privacy at this time.

There have been 12 new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, 10 in the Central Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell region and 1,820 people have recovered. There are six people in hospital because of COVID-19, four in non-critical care and two in critical care. There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are currently 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 26

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 6

To date, 323,866 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

Public Health continues to strongly recommend that any informal gathering taking place in your home should be limited to 20 people. This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is consistent with gathering limitations in the other Atlantic Provinces. When you are hosting or attending an informal indoor gathering – be it a kitchen, rec room or a shed – please remember the phrase: People, Space Time and Place.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.