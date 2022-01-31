Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 40 since the start of the pandemic.

The individuals are a man over 70 years of age in the Eastern Health region and a woman over 70 years of age in the Central Health region.

There are 22 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and nine in critical care. There have been 222 new recoveries – 182 in the Eastern Health region, 6 in the Central Health region, 22 in the Western Health region and 12 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 15,187 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last social media update on January 30. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 183 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 103

Central Health region – 28

Western Health region – 20

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 32

There are currently 2,121 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,498

Central Health – 263

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 124

Western Health – 236

A total of 900 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 481,461 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador will remain in modified Alert Level 4 at this time, with additional changes coming into effect on Monday, February 7, 2022. Details on the changes will be communicated at the COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Public Health has revised support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective immediately, one support person/visitor for each patient/resident is permitted at these facilities. More information can be found here.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts:

Fully vaccinated non-household contacts can follow modified self-isolation for five days after their last contact with the person who has COVID-19. This means they must stay at home except to go to school or work (unless they work in a high-risk setting). Modified isolation ends after five days has passed and they have their negative test result.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who are close contacts and do not live with the person who has COVID-19 can go to school as long as they do not have symptoms. They must isolate for 10 days when not at school.

Unvaccinated school-aged children who live with someone who has COVID-19 must fully isolate for 10 days and cannot go to school.

PCR testing is no longer required for household contacts, or unvaccinated non-household contacts.

A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.