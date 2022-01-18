Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, both men from the Eastern Health region over the age of 70.

There are now 14 people in hospital because of COVID-19, one fewer than on Monday. There are three people in ICU.

There have also been 2,453 new recoveries, with 1,878 in the Eastern Health region, 78 in the Central Health region, 113 in the Western Health region, 310 in the Labrador-Grenfell region and 74 unknown RHA, and 10,123 people have recovered.

The province has 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 295 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 160

Central Health region – 49

Western Health region – 60

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 17

Unknown RHA – 9

There are currently 3,166 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,415

Central Health – 213

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 191

Western Health – 279

Unknown RHA – 68

A total of 1,426 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 458,633 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is in modified Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed again on January 24, 2022. Information on Alert Level 4 can be foundhere.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

Anyone testing positive on a rapid test should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They no longer need PCR testing to confirm. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

PCR tests are still recommended for anyone that is a close contact and does not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested. However, you should always follow the advice given to you when contacted by public health officials.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.