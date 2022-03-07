Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two deaths from COVID-19.

Both are women, the first between 70-79 years of age in the Eastern Health region, and the second between 60-69 years of age in the Central Health region.

There are 25 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 20 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 232 new recoveries since yesterday – 183 in the Eastern Health region, six in the Central Health region, 37 in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 21,704 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 443 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, March 7. On Sunday, March 6, there were 332 new cases and, on Saturday, March 5, there were 469 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 443 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 403

Central Health region – 12

Western Health region – 26

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 2

There are currently 3,216 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,391

Central Health – 400

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 97

Western Health – 328

A total of 3,964 tests were completed since Friday. To date, 512,636 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.