Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more COVID deaths, bringing the total to 48. One is a female over 90 years of age in the Central Health region, and the other is a male between 70-79 years of age in the Western Health region.

The province has 23 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 16 in non-critical care and seven in critical care. There have been 247 new recoveries – 119 in the Eastern Health region, 79 in the Central Health region, 22 in the Western Health region and 27 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 17,403 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 7. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

The breakdown of the 210 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 154

Central Health region – 26

Western Health region – 13

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 17

There are currently 1,487 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,042

Central Health – 167

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 108

Western Health – 170

A total of 748 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 489,715 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health will be revising support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective Thursday, February 10, 2022, two support persons/visitors for each patient/resident is permitted at these facilities. Information regarding additional changes will be available at that time.

Public Health has also revised isolation and testing requirements for people who have COVID-19 and their close contacts: