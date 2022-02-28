Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its two more deaths from COVID-19, a woman over the age of 80 in the Eastern Health region, and a man between 60-69 years of age in the Central Health region.

There are 19 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and six in critical care. There have been 219 new recoveries since yesterday – 180 in the Eastern Health region, 10 in the Central Health region, 27 in the Western Health region and two in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 21,705 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 327 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, February 28. On Sunday, February 27, there were 256 new cases and, on Saturday, February 26, there were 296 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 327 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 257

Central Health region – 17

Western Health region – 25

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 28

There are currently 2,235 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,550

Central Health – 303

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 95

Western Health – 287

A total of 3,522 tests were completed since Friday. To date, 512,636 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.