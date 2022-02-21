Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its two deaths from COVID-19, a man over 90 years of age and a woman between 70-79 years of age, both in the Central Health region.

There are 16 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 11 in non-critical care and five in critical care. There have been 229 new recoveries – 173 in the Eastern Health region, six in the Central Health region, 39 in the Western Health region and 11 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 20,147 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 237 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, February 21. On Saturday, February 19, there were 306 new cases and on Sunday, February 20, there were 124 new cases. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 237 cases for today is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 156

Central Health region – 22

Western Health region – 56

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 3

There are currently 1,749 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,222

Central Health – 205

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 80

Western Health – 242

A total of 1,131 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 503,986 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health announced on February 16, 2022, a phased approach to lifting long-term public health restrictions. Effective today, the following restrictions are in effect:

Gatherings in your home are limited to no more than 25 people.

Formal gatherings are limited to no more than 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity. Physical distancing must be maintained.

Religious and cultural ceremonies that require proof of vaccination are limited to 75 per cent capacity. Those where proof of vaccination is not required are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Public visitations are limited to 50 per cent capacity per room. Wakes held outside of a funeral home/place of worship are limited to 25 people.

Gym and fitness facilities are permitted to operate at 75 per cent capacity per room or ice surface.

Amateur individual and team sport and recreation activities may return to out-of-region competition. However, participants are limited to competition against one single team per day. Tournaments of any kind are not permitted.

Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 75 per cent capacity. Self-serve buffets are prohibited.

Bars and lounges can open at 50 per cent capacity as long as physical distancing can be maintained between patrons seated at adjacent tables. There is a maximum of 10 people per table. Dance floors are not permitted.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, have no restrictions.

Cinemas, performance spaces and bingo halls can operate at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent per room. Physical distancing must be maintained. Food and drink are permitted as long as physical distancing can be maintained between patrons who are not each other’s close, consistent contacts. Masks may only be removed to eat or drink.

By March 14, 2022, provided epidemiology remains favourable, all restrictions will be lifted, including capacity limits, masking, and proof of vaccination requirements. More information on planned measures can be found here.