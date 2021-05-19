Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are two cases in the Eastern Health and one case in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region over 70 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new presumptive positive cases leaving one presumptive positive case in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, the presumptive positive case reported yesterday has now been confirmed positive and it is now included in the province’s total active case count.

There are eight new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region and five in the Western Health region and 1,124 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 78 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 78 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 36

Central Health – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 23

To date, 140,245 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective Thursday, May 20 at 12:01 a.m., the Special Measures Order for the communities from South Branch down to Port aux Basques, including Codroy Valley, and across to Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou, will be lifted and they will return to Alert Level 2. This is following increased testing by Western Health where it was determined there was no evidence of widespread community spread in the area. There are nine confirmed cases related to the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, and three of those confirmed cases are associated with the school.