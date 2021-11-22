Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Central Health region:

One 70 years of age and older.

The case is a female and is a contact of a previously known case.

In the Western Health region:

One under 20 years of age; and

One between 20-39 years of age.

Both cases are females and are related to international travel.

There have been 10 new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region and seven in the Central Health region and 2,002 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4

Central Health – 6

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.