Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, all of them in the eastern region.

Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province now stands at 239.

Eastern Health – 224

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 1

Fifty-three per cent of cases are female and forty-seven per cent are male. By age, there are 20 people 19 years old and under, 37 between 20-39, 33 between 40-49, 52 between 50-59, 52 between 60-69, and 45 who are 70 years old and above.

Seven people are in hospital due to the virus, two in intensive care, and 103 have recovered. To date, 4,520 people have been tested.