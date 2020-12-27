Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is finished.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of today’s reported case in the Eastern Health region, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s that arrived on Tuesday, December 22 to call 811 for testing.

People are reminded to follow the Special Measures Orders of the Chief Medical Officer of Health for isolation requirements. Even if someone receives a negative test result, Public Health is encouraging all passengers to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is finished.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been three recoveries since the last public advisory. One person has recovered in the Central Health region and two people have recovered in the Eastern Health region. This means 359 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 71,554 people have been tested.