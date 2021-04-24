Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is issuing two flight advisories. Passengers who travelled on the flights listed below are being asked to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Air Canada Flight 8016 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Tuesday, April 20.

Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Thursday, April 22.

There are three new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and two in the Western Health region, and 1,023 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 6

To date, 131,432 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported yesterday Friday, April 23, in the Western Health region remains under investigation.