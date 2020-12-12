Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a maan in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in British Columbia. This case is not connected to any other recent cases in the Western Health region. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a man in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is a close contact of a previous known case. They are members of the same household. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a woman in the Western Health region between 70-79 years of age. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced Friday in the Western Health region is continuing. The investigation by Public Health is also continuing in Harbour Breton.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 23 active cases of COVID-19. Three hundred and thirty-one people have recovered from the virus. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 66,477 people have been tested.