Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 30-39 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case. They are members of the same household. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

These two new cases are related to the recent cluster in the Western Health region.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating as per the protocol for rotational workers. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

This case is not related to the recent cluster in the Western Health region.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the second case in the Western Health region announced Friday, November 20 is finished. The individual was a close contact of a traveller who returned from work in Alberta.

Public Health has identified six cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region this week. Five of these cases are connected.

The department is reassuring the public that Public Health officials are actively identifying, notifying, and testing all close contacts associated with these recent cases. Anyone considered a close contact will be notified by Public Health and advised to quarantine. People should know they will only be contacted by Public Health if they are considered a close contact.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 active cases of COVID-19.

No one is in hospital due to the virus. Both individuals who were hospitalized have been released this weekend.