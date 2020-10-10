All three confirmed cases are females in the Western Health region under 19 years of age. The three new confirmed cases are close contacts of a previous case. They are members of the same extended household.

Because they were identified previously as close contacts, they were already in quarantine throughout their infectious periods. This means there is no risk of transmission to the community.

Contact tracing by Public Health is completed. Everyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province to 282. The province now has nine active cases.

Two hundred and sixty-nine people have recovered from the virus. To date, 46,359 people have been tested.

The Department of Health also provided an update Saturday on the outbreak at the Teck Coal Mine in Elkford, British Columbia. The Public Health Agency of Canada has informed the department that the outbreak is over. The agency defines an outbreak as over, when two full incubation periods or 28 days, pass since the last reported case at the site.

While this outbreak is over, rotational workers are reminded to keep following the self-isolation guidelines in place.