Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

There are 12 new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, three in the Central Health region and eight in the Western Health region and 1,296 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 53 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 53 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4

Central Health – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 31

To date, 151,796 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 31 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are four presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported yesterday (Tuesday, June 8) in the Western Health region has been determined to be a contact of a previous case. The cases reported Friday, May 28 and Tuesday, June 8 in the Central Health region remain under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 27, Thursday, June 3, Friday, June 4, and Saturday, June 5 in the Western Health region remain under investigation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincialCOVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.