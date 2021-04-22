Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and three in the Western Health region, and 1,016 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 10

To date, 130,909 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of one of today’s cases, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Tuesday, April 20 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

The investigation into the case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region has concluded. Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date. This is called a non-epidemiologically linked case and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19. This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual did not seek testing.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites in Alberta. They are:

Cenovus Foster Creek

Suncor Fort Hills

Syncrude Aurora

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.