Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new recoveries and 1,011 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19. There are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Eastern Health – 9

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 9

To date, 128,895 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

Due to today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is issuing several flight advisories. Passengers who travelled on the flights listed below are being asked to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.