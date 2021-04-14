Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a female under 20 years of age. The second new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age. The third new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. All three cases are related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 5

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 9

There are no new recoveries and 1,010 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 127,835 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases.

The case reported Thursday, April 8, in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation. The case of a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age reported Friday, April 9, remains under investigation.

There have been cases identified on the area of Quebec that borders Labrador West. The Medical Officer of Health for Labrador-Grenfell Health is working with Quebec health officials and monitoring the situation closely. The public health assessment deems the risk to the community is low. Out of an abundance of caution, testing is available to anyone who visited restaurant and bar establishments in the Fermont area between April 5-9.

Effective, Saturday, April 17, at 12:01 a.m., we will return to a maximum of 100 people for formal gatherings. As a reminder, this is not for social or informal gatherings. Informal gatherings should be limited to your close contacts in your steady 20.

The 100 maximum applies to formal gatherings that are run by a recognized business/organization. This would include funerals, burials, weddings, and religious and cultural ceremonies and services.

Large venues with normal operating capacities of 500 people or more may request approval to host larger gatherings by submitting a proposed operational plan to the Department of Digital Government and Service NL.

Larger venues with previously-approved operational plans may resume hosting larger gatherings in accordance with their plans, provided that they now follow the new mask requirements where individuals keep their mask on when seated and not eating.

Returning to larger gatherings must be done in conjunction with strict adherence to public health requirements.

Effective Monday, April 19, Public Health will implement new testing and self-isolation requirements for essential workers.

This protocol requires that essential workers be tested upon arrival in the province. Before beginning work, workers must self-isolate until they receive this first negative test result. Essential workers only staying in the province two days or less will not require an arrival test, but are still required to self-isolate when not working.

If the worker remains in the province, they will be tested again at day seven, eight, or nine and again near the end of work-isolation, on either day 11, 12, or 13.

Testing can be arranged by completing the online self-assessment and testing referral form. The form can be completed up to 7 days in advance of arrival to the province.

If at any point during the 14-day work-isolation period, a worker develops any COVID-19 symptoms, even if the symptom is mild, testing must be arranged. This testing must be arranged even if a negative test result was recently received. Workers must not report to work if they have symptoms.