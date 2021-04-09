Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is under investigation.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 4

There are no new recoveries and 1,007 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 126,255 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported yesterday in the Eastern Health region remains under investigation.

Due to today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Tuesday, April 6 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers and crew who travelled on the Marine Atlantic MV Blue Puttees that departed Port aux Basques on Tuesday, April 6, and arrived in North Sydney on the same day, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. This is due to a case detected in another province.