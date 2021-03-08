Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

All three cases are in the eastern region and are contacts of previous cases. Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says no source has been found for a recent case in St. Anthony, but all close contacts have been isolating and spread has stopped.

Asymptomatic testing is continuing in the eastern region and will continue for the rest of the week. Multiple testing sites have been added. About 63,000 people aged 70 and older have pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine so far.