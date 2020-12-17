Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. Both individuals are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. They are members of the same household. The source of the infection for these cases are also under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Newfoundland and Labrador has 24 active cases.

There has been one recovery in the Eastern Health region and one recovery in the Central Health region since yesterday. This means 339 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 68,798 people have been tested.