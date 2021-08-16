Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,427 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19. The individual is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls.

There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 7

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

To date, 265,908 tests have been administered.