Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.
Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.
The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.
The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.
There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,427 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19. The individual is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls.
There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health
- o 7
- o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls
- Central Health – 0
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1
- Western Health – 0
To date, 265,908 tests have been administered.